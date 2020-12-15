Cullman Regional administers their first COVID-19 vaccine

Cullman Regional was one of 13 health systems in the State of Alabama selected to provide vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers in the first round of vaccination distributions. According to information provided by Alabama Department of Public Health, the State of Alabama will receive an initial allocation of 40,950 Pfizer Vaccines which will be distributed to 13 health systems and 15 different locations. Of that total, Cullman Regional will receive 1,950 vaccinations which will be distributed to EMS Staff (15% of allocation), Physicians (15% of allocation), Hospital Staff (50% of allocation), additional hospital and physicians in a 40-mile radius (20% of allocation).