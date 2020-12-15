Cold to start with rain & warmer weather this evening

Bundle up! It is chilly out there this morning!
It is much different across the Valley this morning with some passing clouds overhead. That has led to a very cold start to the day with temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s. Factoring in the wind it feels more like the low to mid 20s, possibly even the teens at times in some spots. Wind through the day will become breezy again, however it will be from the southeast today. That means we will warm back towards our normal for this time of year with afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the middle of the day.
By this evening we will see more clouds roll in as another system pushes in along the Gulf Coast. This will bring us rain by midnight tonight which will likely last through the morning on Wednesday. While rainfall won’t be heavy for everyone, it does look like it will be widespread for much of the morning commute. Rainfall totals will stay less than a half inch west of I-65, but some spots near Sand Mountain may be between 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch. Temperatures should stay around 40-degress as it is raining which means that it will keep it as all liquid. However, after the rain moves through we will see a big blast of cold air move in to close out the week, especially Thursday morning.
