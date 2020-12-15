Cold to start with rain & warmer weather this afternoon and evening

By this evening we will see more clouds roll in as another system pushes in along the Gulf Coast. This will bring us rain by midnight tonight which will likely last through the morning on Wednesday. While rainfall won’t be heavy for everyone, it does look like it will be widespread for much of the morning commute. Rainfall totals will stay less than a half inch west of I-65, but some spots near Sand Mountain may be between 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch. Temperatures should stay around 40-degress as it is raining which means that it will keep it as all liquid. However, after the rain moves through we will see a big blast of cold air move in to close out the week, especially Thursday morning.