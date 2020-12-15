Cold to start with rain & warmer weather this afternoon and evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cloud cover will stay with us for the rest of the afternoon with breezy SE winds and cool high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Rain showers will move in from the west and increase in coverage overnight into early Wednesday morning, lows will be in the lower 40s. Showers will become more scattered in nature after the morning commute, skies will stay mostly cloudy with winds shifting to the northwest.
Rain showers will end into Wednesday afternoon with high temps in the middle 40s. Cloud cover will thin out into Wednesday evening with chilly overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
The rest of the week will be sunny and dry with highs in the 40s on Thursday and low 50s for Friday. We are keeping our eye on rain chances for the coming weekend, highs will be warmer in the low to middle 50s with spotty showers possible on Saturday and Sunday.
The Winter Solstice will be at 4:02 AM CST and the winter season will officially begin. Next week is trending warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s leading up to Christmas Day.
