Virtual auction to help benefit Shoals Community Theatre

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals Community Theater in Florence needs your help raising money to cover financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theatre is working to overcome more than a million-dollar loss since March.
“It would be between a quarter and a half million dollars,” said Shoals Community Theatre General Manager Steve Price.
That’s how much revenue the Shoals Community Theatre has lost since the start of the pandemic.
If there’s one thing Steve Price knows about the arts - its that crowds draw in money.
“We’ve suffered like every other business has. It’s just been a tough year,” said Price.
The theatre was forced to close in March. It reopened months later with limited tickets and seating to plays and a comedy show. December, is normally one of the theatre’s busiest times.
“We’re taking quite a blow for this particular month,” said Price.
That’s where creativity comes into play. The Shoals Community Theatre is hoping an online auction will raise enough money to help pay bills.
“It’s 12 ways to rock your holidays. There’s something for everybody. We’ve got some wonderful packages from the Marriott, the GunRunner, Strickland Hotel. We’ve got 4 tickets to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, sweatshirts, shot glass, coffee mugs, that’s a great package. Ye Ole General store a gift certificate for $100.00. Billy Reid $500 gift certificate. And an autographed guitar from Travis Tritt, Phil Vassar and Billy Bob,” Price explained.
Bidding takes place through 9 p.m. on December 22nd.
