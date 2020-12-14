Some schools go virtual, others keep kids in class as semester nears end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students, staff and administrators all trying to make it through to the end of the semester, all while COVID-19 is getting worse and worse everyday.
For many students across the Valley, this is at least their last full week of school, if not their last few days, before a much anticipated winter break. For some schools, students have already had their last day in classrooms.
Decatur City Schools, Arab City Schools, Guntersville City Schools and Albertville City schools, are all set to finish out the year online.
According to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 Dashboard, Arab, Albertville and Decatur all had more than 40 cases in their districts last week, while Guntersville had 27 cases.
All three Madison County school districts have moved to hybrid learning, last week Madison County Schools had 57 cases, Madison City Schools had 31 cases and Huntsville City Schools had 112.
Limestone County Schools, Morgan County Schools and Hartselle City are also seeing high numbers of COVID-19 cases according to the dashboard. Last week, Limestone County had close to 50 cases, Morgan County had 27 and Hartselle City had 32.
Those school systems have not announced any change in their plans heading into the last days of the semester.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.