Showers early then cold, breezy conditions this afternoon

Happy Monday! Grab the umbrella and heavy jacket!
It is a wet and breezy morning across the Valley as showers are beginning to wrap up for much of the area Temperatures this morning are into the 40s and will continue to fall as the wind picks up from the northwest. Wind gusts today will be strong at times at 15 to 25 mph, bringing in colder temperatures for the evening and overnight into Tuesday. As the low-pressure system exits to our east, we will start to see some clearing. That means we could see some sunshine before sunset which is at 4:37pm today.
Our next rain chance comes in later Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning’s commute. Right now, it looks like this will just be rain as temperatures will be into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Rain will likely move in around midnight Wednesday and last into the afternoon. Totals will be between 1/4 to 1/2 an inch. Temperatures this week will stay at or below 50-degrees for most afternoons with overnight lows into the 30s. After Wednesday, our next chance of rain will be this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.