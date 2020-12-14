Showers early then clearing, cold, and breezy

It is a wet and breezy morning across the Valley as showers are beginning to wrap up for much of the area Temperatures this morning are into the 40s and will continue to fall as the wind picks up from the northwest. Wind gusts today will be strong at times at 15 to 25 mph, bringing in colder temperatures for the evening and overnight into Tuesday. As the low-pressure system exits to our east, we will start to see some clearing. That means we could see some sunshine before sunrise which is at 4:37pm today.