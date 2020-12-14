One woman killed in Albertville crash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on December 11th claimed the life of a Boaz woman.
Morgan Haley Powell, 23, was killed when her car collided with a Freightliner Cascadia being driven by Barry Jerome Smart, 63, of Albertville.
According to ALEA Troopers, Smart lost control of his vehicle due to a weight shift, crossed the centerline, and collided with Powell’s vehicle.
Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Smart was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Hustleville Road near Alabama 75, approximately five miles north of Albertville.
Nothing is further as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
