Lawrence County Schools to go virtual

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - All schools in Lawrence County will now finish their fall semester online.
School officials made the announcement that all schools will transition to virtual learning Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 out of concern for the health and welfare of their students and staff.
Pre-ordered meals will be available for pick-up on Dec. 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
If you have any questions about ordering meals, please call your school for instructions.
Bus Wi-Fi stations will be set up around the county to assist with Internet connections. School Wi-Fi extends into the parking lot of each school.
Please visit https://www.lawrenceal.org/domain/2526 for a full list of Wi-Fi stations.
