Investigators arrest an Athens man on first degree rape charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for rape on Sunday.
Deputies tell us, Mark Anthony Craig, age 59, was arrested for rape after the victim called 911. When the call was placed by the victim, dispatchers could hear the victim being raped. The incident happened near Beatline Road where the suspect was taken into custody.
The victim told investigators that Craig allegedly woke her up and demanded that she have sex with him or leave. When she began to leave, Craig allegedly punched her and started choking her, then forcibly began raping her.
According to the sheriff’s department, Craig was charged with first degree rape. He was released Monday morning from the Limestone County Jail on a $65,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.