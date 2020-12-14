Huntsville Hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccine early this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for Huntsville Hospital said the hospital will not receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
They anticipate the vaccines arriving early this week.
The governor said 15 hospitals will receive the vaccine sometime this week. She said three will receive the vaccine Monday. Twelve others will receive the vaccine Tuesday.
An official with Huntsville Hospital said the health system expects to receive 6,825 doses of the vaccine in the first round of distribution.
According to Huntsville Hospital, the first round of the vaccine is designated for front-line healthcare workers and the hospitals will follow their guidelines regarding who receives the vaccine.
Huntsville Hospital officials also mentioned they are working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association to coordinate activities with State and Federal requirements.
PFIZER COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped directly to hospitals pre-identified by the ADPH. Alabama is receiving 40,950 doses in its initial allocation.
At this time, the ADPH is not providing names of the 15 hospitals because of security and logistics concerns, but said officials will provide such information at an appropriate time in the near future.
