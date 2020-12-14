Gloomy and cold Monday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Chilly for your Monday afternoon, with temperatures only climbing into the 40s. Overcast skies will continue throughout the day and into tonight.
A brisk wind from the north will make it feel less than comfortable, and keep us below average even as we head into the overnight hours. We will dip into the 30s going into your Tuesday morning.
Winds will change for your Tuesday and help usher in some warmer air. Sunshine will return to the Valley and help temperatures reach the 50s for the late afternoon. Dry for your day on Tuesday, but rain will move in late and spill over into your Wednesday.
Showers will continue through the majority of your Wednesday, and eventually taper off by evening. Roughly a ¼ to ½ an inch is expected with this system.
For the next 10 days temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s with sunshine outweighing rain.
