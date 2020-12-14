Food banks in need during holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holiday season can be a joyful and exciting time but for many, it is the most difficult time of the year.
Food banks across North Alabama are seeing a greater need now than ever before.
This is always a busy time for those who help others, but it’s especially urgent this year.
Food banks have seen a significant increase in demand for food items since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Now that the holidays are here, the week before Christmas is huge when it comes to donations needed to feed those people in need.
Executive Director of the Food Bank of North Alabama Shirley Schofield says the number of people they serve has doubled and even quadrupled in some areas.
The Food Bank of North Alabama has been averaging over a million pounds of food each month since the beginning of the pandemic and they anticipate the same amount if not more this December.
“This is a very giving community and so we’re really trying to make sure that we help as many people as possible,” Schofield said.
Organizations from across North Alabama are coming to Huntsville to pick up supplies and take them out to areas like Shoals, Decatur, and Sand Mountain.
Help and donations from the community go a long way.
“We have a pretty wide network of partners that we work with so we’re doing our best to make sure that anyone who needs something in this holiday season has what they need,” Schofield said.
You can make a donation to the Food Bank of North Alabama or any local food bank to help people in need this holiday season.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.