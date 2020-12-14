DeKalb County Schools finish fall semester virtually

DeKalb County Schools (Source: DeKalb County Schools)
By Anna Mahan | December 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 3:52 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to a high absence of of faculty and staff, DeKalb County Schools will finish their fall semester virtually.

Superintendent Jason Barnett made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon that students and staff will transition to virtual learning December 18th through January 8th, 2021.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning, January 11, 2021.

Barnett said he hopes this step will ensure the well-being of all faculty, staff and students.

Posted by Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Superintendent on Monday, December 14, 2020

