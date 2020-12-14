Decatur Police Officers raised $3,000 for “No Shave November”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department’s “No Shave November” campaign raised $3,000 to help support two law enforcement officers and their families.
Collection will be donated to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Jim England and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Caleb Brooks.
England, a former U.S. Marine and Morgan County sheriff’s deputy, was diagnosed with cancer over the summer. Brooks who was critically injured by a bull at his home in August, recently received surgery for a small-intestine transplant.
The police department tells us 48 officers and civilians participated in the campaign. After the campaign, Officer Joseph Schutt was awarded “Best Beard” from a departmental vote.
