City Council to decide on new Fort Payne Police Chief

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Fort Payne will soon have a new Police Chief.
Former Police Chief Randy Bynum retired on October 1st.
On December 10th, city leaders interviewed 10 candidates to fill the role.
Only two candidates were chosen as finalists, David Davis and Lee Traylor. Davis currently serves as the Chief Investigator for the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office. Traylor serves as the Patrol Captain for the Fort Payne Police Department.
Mayor Baine said he feels confident in both candidates.
He said he is looking for a strong leader to head the police department and wants to see someone in the position who can improve the relationships between law enforcement and the community.
“Both of them bring different qualities to the table so I know that our council has looked at it and they have been in deliberation and in the interview process. So, I really feel like either way they choose we will be in good hands,” said Baine.
The Fort Payne City Council will make a final decision on Tuesday, on who will be the next Police Chief during at their 12:30 p.m. meeting.
