Can-A-Thon 2020 comes to a wrap

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2020 WAFF 48 Can-A-Thon is officially in the books.
From Nov. 30 through Dec. 13, people all over North Alabama have been donating to help those in need during these hard times, and we sincerely thank you!
We’re still getting the numbers in from Walmart locations all across the Tennessee Valley - but so far, so good!
Even after Can-A-Thon officially ended, we still saw people giving donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
As of Dec. 11, Can-A-Thon collected 8,067 pounds of food and brought in $1,600 in donations.
All of that so far equates to nearly 18,000 meals donated to people in need across the Tennessee Valley.
Executive Director of the Food Bank of North Alabama Shirley Schofield says they are very happy with the results.
“We’ve been really pleased so far with the attention that it’s gotten and that so many people are coming forward to offer a donation,” Schofield said.
The final donation tally should be complete by 5p.m. Dec. 14.
All of that benefitted the Food Bank of North Alabama and it all stays in our area.
Schofield says the food bank is going to have a huge week and Can-A-Thon helps immensely.
“It’s definitely needed this time of year. Earlier this year there were several large food drives that we were not able to do because of COVID so this couldn’t come at a more perfect time and we’re really appreciative of everyone helping us out,” Schofield said.
Even though Can-A-Thon is over you can still make a donation to the Food Bank of North Alabama or any food bank in the area.
The most needed items are any canned goods as well as peanut butter.
