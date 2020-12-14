Athens Police Sergeant surprised with Hero’s Award

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Sgt. Katrina Flanagan received quite the surprise Monday night during the Athens City Council meeting.
Flanagan attended the meeting and to her surprise, she received a commendation for heroism, or a Hero’s Award, from the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Chief Floyd Johnson nominated Flanagan for the annual award for her work to provide Christmas gifts for residents in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Flanagan started the program, Gifts for the Elderly, during the 2018 Christmas season. Her original goal that year was to take 50 gifts to a local assisted living or nursing home to share some Christmas spirit with residents who may not have family and are unfortunately sometimes forgotten at Christmas.
On Christmas Eve, she met with several children who helped pass out 125 gifts, which as more than doubled her goal.
“I felt it was important for the children to remember the importance of giving and our elders,” she said.
Flanagan worked with the nursing home staff to create bags of items the patients need, such as a hair brush, a deck of cards, a tube of lotion, a pair of fuzzy socks and even a Christmas card from the family or person who donated $15 to sponsor a bag.
In 2019, that grew to 325 Christmas gift bags.
This year, despite COVID-19 hindering usual efforts to meet with groups to collect, package and distribute gifts, she will provide 275 gift bags.
Other officers, children, churches, schools and others make cards, donate money, and when not under a pandemic, join Flanagan, Santa and Mrs. Claus to make the presentation a true fanfare!
“I am proud of the example she is setting not only as an officer, but as a concerned citizen who loves our community,” Johnson said.
Congratulations, Sgt. Flanagan!
