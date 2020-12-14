Apartment residents displaced after fire on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire on University Drive.
Crews responded to a fire at Stone Crossing Apartments at 3784 University Drive around 6:15 Monday night.
According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, 24 people were displaced from 12 apartments due to damage and electrical issues.
WAFF was told the fire was under control within 30 minutes.
Crews are still on the scene and ask for people to avoid the area if possible.
