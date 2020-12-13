Widespread soaking rain showers move in tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Widespread soaking rain showers will move in late this evening and will linger overnight into early Monday morning. Most locations will see at least an inch of rainfall before the showers move out by the Monday morning commute.
Skies will slowly clear into Monday afternoon with cooler air settling in, highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with brisk NW winds gusting over 20 miles per hour. Mostly clear skies on Monday night will let temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 degrees.
Another front will move through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain showers will form along the front and will continue into the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Clouds will thin out by late Wednesday evening with chilly lows in the upper 20s.
The remainder of the week will be sunny and dry with highs staying below average in the upper 40s to low 50s for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is trending slightly warmer with highs in the low to middle 50s, isolated rain showers will be possible both days.
The Winter Solstice and official start to the winter season will be Monday, December 21st at 4:02 AM CST.
