Heavy fog this morning

Cool start early this Sunday, with a dense fog advisory until 8am.
Visibility will not be the best for any driving this morning due to the fog, so expect delays and to add extra time to your travels.
Our last day of above average temperatures for a while, with highs climbing into the upper 50s this afternoon. Some sunshine for your day ahead, with showers arriving by later this evening.
Cool winds will drop our temperatures going into your workweek and keep us cool through the week.
Monday, highs will only reach the upper 40s.
The next 10 days are cooler, with a mixture of sunshine and rain in the forecast.
