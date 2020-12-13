EarlyWorks Children’s Museum kicks off Ten Nights of Santa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s EarlyWorks Children’s Museum kicks off its 20th annual Christmas event on Sunday! The 2020 version of Santa’s Village is called Ten Nights of Santa.
The event will be held indoors, starting at 5 p.m on Sunday and running through Dec. 23.
As guests enter the museum, they will follow a social distancing path of snowflakes, which leads to Santa’s magic snow globe.
EarlyWorks Museum Executive Director Bart Williams said organizers have come up with several safety-inspired ideas this year, while keeping the Christmas spirit alive.
“Due to an accident at the North Pole, the elves spilled some magic dust and Santa got caught in a snow globe” Williams said. “And the magic will not ware off until Christmas Eve. But Santa is determined that he is still going to share all the Christmas joy with all the boys and girls so he’s here, but we have to talk to him through his snow globe.”
There are also some Christmas-themed exhibits on display.
Tickets for Ten Nights of Santa must be purchased ahead of time. About a few tickets are left for each night so if you want to go, you better hurry!
You can go to earlyworks.com to pick a day and time that is available.
