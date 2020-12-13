Daughters of the American Revolution recognized by Mayor Tommy Battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Daughters of the American Revolution will be recognized for their contribution to historic Glenwood Cemetery by Mayor Tommy Battle on Monday.
The celebration will take place on December 14, at 2:30 p.m. The group recently donated $10,000 dollars to help revitalize Glenwood Cemetery.
WAFF is told, members of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Twickenham Town Chapter of NSDAR will be recognized for their fundraising campaign. Glenwood Cemetery is the largest African American city-owned cemetery in the southeast United States.
According to the City of Huntsville, DAR will use the money towards monument restoration.
Social distancing and masks will be required during the event.
