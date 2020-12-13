Cotaco School 4th and 5th graders switch to virtual learning this week

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 4th and 5th grade students from Cotaco School will learn remotely from December 14 to December 18.
Cotaco School tells us that the switch is happening due to issues in staffing. Parents are asked to call the school on Monday at 256-778-8153 to arrange a time to pick up a Chroombook for students.
In addition to virtual learning, Cotaco School Nurse, Mary Brown, said she strongly encourages parents to be vigilant in monitoring their child’s health.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny and/or congested nose
- Loss of taste and/or smell
- Headache
- Fever
- Chills
- Body aches
- Sore throat
- Nausea/vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.