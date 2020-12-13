Community comes together to save Huntsville Caribbean restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A lot of restaurants in the Tennessee Valley have been forced to close their doors due to the economic hardship during this pandemic.
Mangos Caribbean Cookhouse in Huntsville is now temporarily closed.
For more than 8 years, Mangos Caribbean Cookhouse has been a staple in Huntsville.
They’re known for their delicious Caribbean food and great customer service, but that has now been put on pause because of COVID-19.
Owner Lauren Herbert said then switching to curbside pick-up, they lost out on half of their revenue.
She said they also had to cut staff by 50 percent.
To support, Community Leader and Organizer David Person held a live fundraiser on Facebook and created a GoFundMe account.
“This is a locally owned business, good people, husband and wife, church going people, people that believe in giving back to the community,” said Peron.
During the live fundraiser, Person along with other community, local and state leaders discussed the impact Mangos’ Caribbean Cookhouse has had on the community.
Alabama State Representative Anthony Daniels discussed how the state is working to help small businesses recover.
“What we’re doing right now is clear that the PPE dollars is going to be forgiven. On the state side there are some things we’re trying to do to make certain that the dollars that are coming from the state as a result of the coronavirus relief fund, we are working to also get that forgiven,” said Daniels.
Huntsville City Councilman Member John Meredith also participated in the fundraiser. He said he’ll be discussing with council members, what options are available to help small businesses like Mangos stay open.
