Two Muscle Shoals schools transition to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals Middle School and Muscle Shoals High School will transition to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.
Remote learning will be begin on Monday, December 14 through Friday, December 18. According to Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden, a large number of students and staff members are currently quarantining due to possible exposure to COVID-19. However, all extracurricular activities will continue.
WAFF is told, high school and middle school students and parents can expect communication from faculty and staff members regarding expectations for remote learning. In person classes at MSMS and MSHS will resume on Thursday, January 7, following the upcoming break.
Dr. Holden encourages students and staff to monitor symptoms.
