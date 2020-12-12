Rocket City Marathon in full swing through the month of December!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Marathon, hosted by the Huntsville Track Club, is in full swing! However, due to COVID-19 concerns, it is a virtual only race this year.
Competitors can run anywhere they want and on their own time, as long as they complete the race by Dec. 31, 2020.
Dwayne and Dana Debardelaben, directors of the Rocket City Marathon, say runners must follow a couple simple requirements during and after the race.
“All runners must start their watch and can’t stop it until they have covered 26.2 miles,” Dana said. “Even if they take a nap or go to sleep in between, that’s okay. They might end up with a 48-hour marathon, but it’s totally fine!”
Because runners can’t meet at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to take a picture at the finish line this year, the Track Club has sent each participant an image of the Rocket to take a picture with instead.
The Debardelaben’s say it’s a chance for runners to show off their hard work and their creativity!
“One other requirement is that at the finish line, wherever that may be, we ask the runners to take a picture of themselves with the Rocket and send it in,” Dana said.
In a normal year, the Huntsville Track Club picks several charities to donate the marathon funds to. But this year, the nonprofit did not seek sponsorship dollars and is expected to break even. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Food Bank of North AL.
Dwayne says the Rocket City should look forward to next year’s marathon because his team is planning something special.
“We’ve got a super interesting comic book related theme that is going to factor into the marathon next year,” Dwayne said. “And we have some other news that we are going to announce after the 1st of the year.”
Registration for this year’s marathon is already closed, but if you are interested in seeing some of the finish-line photos, you can visit the Huntsville Track Club’s Facebook page.
