Rainy Saturday morning

Rain for your early Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 50s.
We will continue to see rain throughout the morning hours as a cold front begins to make its way through. Visibility will be impacted by the rain with roadway travel not looking ideal.
Temperatures continue to be mild for your Saturday with highs still holding in the 60s for the afternoon hours. Rain will eventually move out as we head into the afternoon.
Sunshine will arrive before your Saturday ends, especially off to our western counties.
Sunday will start off dry, but then showers will move in for the evening, and overnight into your Monday.
For your next week, and 10 days, cooler temperatures arrive with the 40s and 50s in the forecast for highs.
