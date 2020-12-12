Offense continues score streak, 3rd quarter injuries, Bama still rises to the top over Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With a fast start on defense and a bit of a slower start on offense, the Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday in Fayetteville.
The Tide’s first possession ended with a 3-point field goal. Arkansas answered with a successful field goal, and the game was tied until Devonta Smith found a big seam and returned a kick for a touchdown. Alabama maintained the momentum and the lead to take a 38-3 lead into the locker room for halftime.
Offense: The offense scoring streak continues--Alabama extended its school record for consecutive games with a score to 265 due to Will Reichard’s 45-yard field goal on the Crimson Tide’s opening drive. DeVonta Smith returned a punt for a touchdown for the first time in his career against Arkansas. Senior Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for two touchdowns in the first half of today’s game. It marked the first time Robinson has recorded two rushing scores in a game.
The 3rd quarter: Quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered a knee injury. Also, Bama freshman quarterback Bryce Young came in for Mac Jones with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter.
Final: The Tide finished 52-3 over Arkansas. The Alabama offense finished with 443 total yards to Arkansas 188. Mac Jones led in passing yards with 208. Jase Mcclellan led in rushing with 95 yards and 1 TD. John Metchie III led in receiving with 72 total yards.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.