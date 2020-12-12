Huntsville Police identify man involved in hit-and-run on University Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Huntsville Police Department identified the man who was involved in a hit-and-run on December 12.
WAFF is told that Daniel Mark Banks was arrested for fleeing the scene of the accident. Banks was allegedly driving under the influence.
HPD is investigating this case.
Original: One person is at Huntsville Hospital with severe injuries after what Huntsville Police said was a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.
One HPD officer on scene said the hit and run happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of University Dr. and Enterprise Way.
At last update, HPD is still looking for the suspect who hit the victim with their car. Officers blocked off westbound University Dr. between Enterprise Way and Perimeter Parkway NW while they investigated the scene.
This is a developing story, we will update you when we know more.
