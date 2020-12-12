“Flipping for the Future” dollhouse renovation challenge, UCP Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been walking around downtown Huntsville lately, you may have noticed some beautifully decorated dollhouses in a handful of store windows.
It’s all part of the United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Huntsville’s first ever “Flipping for the Future” Renovation Challenge. Several local businesses have taken on the challenge to flip outdated dollhouses, which are put on display.
Leslie Walker, the Community Engagement Manager for UCP Huntsville said the pandemic has made fundraising extra challenging this year. That’s how the idea of “Flipping for the Future” was sparked.
“We started thinking, what’s a way we can engage the community, create a great experience for families over the holidays, bring some much needed foot-traffic to downtown Huntsville and local businesses, and maybe even raise a little bit of money for United Cerebral Palsy,” Walker said.
There are 15 houses up for grabs and all proceeds go towards UCP Huntsville services.
You can find them at spots such as Harrison Brothers Hardware, Domaine South, Honest Coffee, the Moon Bakeshop and more.
Walker said some of the dollhouses even have unique bonds to where they are put on display.
“So for instance, when we dropped off the house here at Domaine South, over the fireplace are photos of three amazing women…Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Beyonce, and Eula Battle,” Walker said. “And Domaine South almost cried when their house was delivered because Eula Battle used to sit all the time at her very favorite table where the dollhouse is currently on display.”
If you want to take one of these special dollhouses home for the holidays, you can go to UCPHuntsville.org/news-events/flipping to bid on your favorite. Some of the houses start as low as $20 dollars.
Walker said folks have already put bids on houses for next year, so don’t wait too long!
“This entire process has just been amazing,” Walker said. “From the participation of our flippers, to the stores, to the voting. It’s an event that has been embraced by the community in a really heartwarming way for us.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.