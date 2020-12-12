Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications

“They used to ask me how it feels to be the `first colored country singer,’” he told The Dallas Morning News in 1992. “Then it was `first Negro country singer;’ then `first black country singer.′ Now I’m the `first African-American country singer.′ That’s about the only thing that’s changed. This country is so race-conscious, so ate-up with colors and pigments. I call it `skin hangups’ — it’s a disease.”