Clearing skies & foggy tonight with more rain showers late Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The cold front continue to push through this evening bringing clearing skies and cool low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Areas of dense fog will develop overnight into Sunday morning with visibility less than ¼ mile in spots.
Sunday will start off dry with peeks of sunshine before more clouds push in later in the day, highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with a light northerly breeze. Widespread rain showers will move in late in the day Sunday and will linger overnight into early Monday morning, most locations will see at least an inch of rainfall before the showers move out by the morning commute.
Skies will slowly clear into Monday afternoon with cooler air settling in, highs will be in the upper 40s with brisk NW winds gusting over 20 miles per hour. Mostly clear skies on Monday night will let temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 degrees.
Another front will move through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Clouds will thin out again for Wednesday afternoon with cooler highs in the middle 40s.
The rest of the week will be dry with highs staying below average in the upper 40s to low 50s.
