Warmer start today with rain ahead for the weekend

Happy Friday! A dry and sunny start to the day today but changes are on the way!
It is the warmest morning of the week with many of us waking up to the low to mid 40s! There are a few areas waking up into the upper 30s but those are few and far between. Plenty of sun is likely through the first half of the day today, but as we move into the afternoon you can expect to see some clouds move in. Clouds will become more numerous by the evening. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the mid to upper 60s for much of the Valley along with the sun and that south wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Overnight showers will move in with the low-pressure system developing over the Plains. This will bring some wider spread showers by Saturday morning as a cold front pushes into the Valley. There may be a few rumbles of thunder with these showers as they come through, but it will likely just stay as rain. Gusty winds will be possible as the front rolls in, with gusts from the south at 20 to 25 mph. Rain should end during the early afternoon on Saturday with a dry start for Sunday. However, another round of moisture comes in later in the day Sunday and overnight into Monday. Right now, it looks like it will be all rain, but we could see some snowflakes mix in as well. No chance of winter accumulation at this point.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
