Warmer start today with rain ahead for the weekend

Overnight showers will move in with the low-pressure system developing over the Plains. This will bring some wider spread showers by Saturday morning as a cold front pushes into the Valley. There may be a few rumbles of thunder with these showers as they come through, but it will likely just stay as rain. Gusty winds will be possible as the front rolls in, with gusts from the south at 20 to 25 mph. Rain should end during the early afternoon on Saturday with a dry start for Sunday. However, another round of moisture comes in later in the day Sunday and overnight into Monday. Right now, it looks like it will be all rain, but we could see some snowflakes mix in as well. No chance of winter accumulation at this point.