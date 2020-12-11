Unseasonably warm for your Friday afternoon

Warm out there for the second week of December. Highs reaching near, if not at, 70 once again.
Your afternoon will have a mixture of sun and clouds, but will remain dry for the majority of your Friday.
We will see some heavier cloud coverage come in later this evening and bring along with it some isolated showers. Rain will spill over into your Saturday morning, and unfortunately stick around.
Saturday looks soggy, but temperatures hold out in the 60s. We will eventually see a clearing, and a little sunshine before the day is over. Sunday will have some rain as well heading into the evening and overnight hours.
Monday will be cooler, with the 40s for the high.
Your extended forecast looks a bit chilly, but closer to average for this time of year with more rain trying to move in by next week.
