UNA holding in-person graduation ceremonies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many schools were forced to cancel their in person graduation ceremonies, one local university is proceeding with an in-person ceremony.
UNA will be holding their graduation ceremonies Dec. 11 and 12.
UNA says the safety of every person in attendance at the ceremonies is taken very seriously.
They are taking every protocol and guideline recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Florence native and UNA senior Claire Kiel is graduating in-person.
Kiel says the school has gone the extra length to make these graduates feel both special and safe.
Although Kiel is a little worried because she does not know what to expect, she says UNA has been very clear in regards to safety protocols.
“It is weird to be graduating not knowing what the next step is. So, I’m very fortunate to have this ceremony to kind of wrap everything up,” Kiel said.
Masks will be required, graduates can bring no more than four guests to the ceremony, there will be social distancing as well as health checks for everyone prior to entrance.
All of the graduation ceremonies will also be livestreamed.
Some of Kiel’s family will be watching from home just to be cautious.
Being so involved on campus with her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha, multiple campus organizations, and even being selected the 2019 Homecoming Queen, Kiel says the pandemic created a total change of pace for her when everything suddenly came to a halt.
“It’s just one of those things where I have been taking in every little thing and just making the best out of it, everything I can get,” Kiel said.
Kiel says UNA made her who she is today.
She is very proud to be a part of the class of 2020.
