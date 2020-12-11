Some North Alabama students will not take final exams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first semester for many students in the Tennessee Valley is coming to an end. In a typical year, this would be the time for final exams. However, many schools in North Alabama are not giving those exams this year due to COVID-19.
In Morgan County, every school district decided early on that it would not give final exams. That includes Decatur and Harstelle City Schools, as well as Morgan County Schools. Administrators say it’s one of the best decisions they’ve made.
In August, Morgan County School administrators took final exams out of the playbook.
“In the world we’re living in right now, it’s wise for us to back off just a little bit. We can still monitor that progress without giving a semester exam,” said Patrick Patterson, Director of Secondary Education.
That’s exactly what they did.
“Through day to day assessments, through daily instruction and through daily relationships through all of our learning platforms,” said Patterson.
Director of Secondary Education Patrick Patterson says this year has been difficult for students learning traditionally, and even more so for those learning virtually. Patterson says ensuring students’ progress throughout the year was more of a priority than giving end of the semester exams.
“We do understand that because students aren’t on campus all the time, that some students are struggling and possibly are not where we want them to be,” said Patterson.
Patterson says he believes teachers have provided a productive learning environment this first semester. He says teachers are working overtime to make sure students are grasping crucial topics so they don’t fall behind.
