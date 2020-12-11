School administrators expecting more students in the classroom Spring 2021

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As the first half of the school year is coming to a close, parents and students are left to make another decision for the second half of the year: virtual or traditional learning?
A challenging decision, following an already challenging school year.
Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Limestone County and across north Alabama, more parents with students in Limestone County Schools are sending their kids back to in-person, traditional learning.
Limestone County school administrators say nearly half of elementary school students currently enrolled in virtual, are heading back to the classroom.
Several high school students are making the transition either to or from virtual, yet the numbers remain the same.
Over the last few months, quarantine numbers across the district have remained high. However Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse says they’re still following protocols closely, social distancing and masking. He says he wants to stress the importance of in-person learning and is excited that more students are coming back.
“I think having school, providing that opportunity for students is really important. It goes beyond the education part of it too. You have a caring adult that takes care of that child and has conversation with that child and that’s just so very important,” says Dr. Shearouse.
Limestone County School students are remaining in person for the next week until winter break. They’ll start back January 6th.
