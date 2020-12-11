Riverton Intermediate School will transition to virtual learning on Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Riverton Intermediate School will make the move to virtual learning next week due to COVID-19.
Madison County Superintendent Allen Perkins announced on Friday the transition for Riverton Intermediate School after assessing a number of variables within the school.
The school will continue in remote learning until December 21. This is the final classroom instruction day prior to Christmas break.
Chromebooks will be issued to students who need them. Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP. Teachers will also be available throughout the school day to help students with their work via email and Google Meet.
Student meals will be served each day from 10:15 AM - 11:30 AM.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.