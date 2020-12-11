New developments coming to Athens MidTown Centre

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - New developments are coming to MidTown Centre in Athens.
A new Circle K convenience store will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 31 and Pryor Street. Circle K will sit beside the new Publix planned in Midtown Centre.
Ming Enterprises says this year has been great for commercial development in Athens despite the challenges of the pandemic.
“Well I really think it tells the story of everything happening in Athens. All of the residential growth, all the job announcements with Publix committing to a second store. It shows that they think its going to be a growing area,” said William Ming of Ming Enterprises.
Completion for the Circle K and Publix is expected by 2021.
