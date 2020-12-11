Kitchen Cops: Dirty tea nozzles, food temperature problems result in low scores this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few Madison County spots got warnings that their licenses were in danger of being suspended this week, including the Petro Food Mart at University and Arctic, which had mold on the ice machine for almost a week.
El Paso on Highway 53 in Toney also had a rough inspection, scoring an 85 because of flies in the kitchen and beef at the wrong temperature. Both of those issues were fixed, but the low score stands.
Big Papa Gyro gets hit with an 81 because of dirty tea nozzles, food temperature problems and week old soup in the fridge. Again the problems were all fixed during a follow-up visit a few days later.
The lowest score this week belongs to the Governor’s food mart at Governor’s and 11th. It scored a 76. Inspectors saw multiple food temperature problems and issues with the hot water and mop sink.
Taziki’s on Brookridge Drive in Madison had dirty soda nozzles, a dirty can opener and food temperature problems. It scores an 86.
Last but not least, Logan’s on Madison Boulevard had dirty knives stored with clean ones and a skimmer with loose wires on it. That earns them an 88.
Top performers this week include the Dessert Fork in Madison with a 100! Zen Beri on Highway 72 in Madison is just a point behind at 99, and Valentina’s kitchen food truck scores a 98.
