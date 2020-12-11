Huntsville Police Department welcomes 22 new officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department welcomed 22 new officers to their force Friday. After taking their oath they will now protect the community of Huntsville.
Families and friends were able to attend Friday’s ceremony, pinning the badges onto their officer.
Former H-P-D officer, Alabama’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon, was in attendance for the graduation ceremony.
“It brings back a lot of memories and a sense of pride within my heart about the work these men and woman do for our state, our country, and our community. It was a very proud day to pin that badge on,” says McCutcheon.
22 out of 27 trainees made it through the academy.
