Huntsville police arrest murder suspect from November shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man wanted for murder in Huntsville has been arrested.
The Huntsville Police Anti-Crime Team along with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 23 year old D’Marcus Derwell Bibbs for an outstanding murder warrant.
Bibbs was arrested Thursday near the 3100 block of Greenhill Drive. When Bibbs was arrested he was also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
HPD Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit began a Death Investigation after a shooting that occurred on November 19, 2020 at 9:15pm at 708 Poplar Avenue. The victim died due to injuries. He was later identified as 18 year old Deandre Denzel Arrington.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
