Holiday shipping deadline looming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is two weeks away!
If you are planning to ship your holiday gifts, time is running out.
It is the most wonderful time of the year and the busiest for the United States Postal Service. “You come and you expect to wait at Christmas time,” said Alma Houston from Huntsville. “I think they move very quickly.”
USPS spokeswoman Debbie Fetterly said next week will be the busiest week for USPS with millions of packages and letters going out nationwide.
Her expert advice is to mail early. “Customers should be wrapping up their presents and finalizing their shopping and online orders this weekend,” said Fetterly.
Every holiday season is busy for the post office but with more people staying at home and shopping online due to the pandemic, the postal service is slammed with deliveries.
“Overwhelmed at first with the amount of packages coming in all at once. But what we have done is hired more employees and our regular employees are moving to different facilities where there is a greater need to keep up with the package volume.”
The USPS implemented new practices this year to help with the high demand. “USPS.com click and ship. They can print postage, labels, they can arrange for their regular carriers to pick up their packages for free.”
And for you at home, the best thing to do to ensure your gift will make it for the holidays, pay attention the dates. “December 15th is the recommended deadline for retail ground, December 18th for first class mail, December 19th for priority mail and December 23rd for priority mail express.”
“They are working as hard as they can, and it is not easy. I think we just have to wish them a very happy Christmas,” laughed Houston.
For more shipping information visit USPS.
