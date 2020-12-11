Hanukkah celebrated differently this year

“One of the blessings which is strange to say blessings that has been happening since the end of March and what we’re doing this evening is that we’re able to incorporate people who no longer live in the shoals area. Families who have moved away and we’re able to incorporate friends from other cities because we can all gather online. So we’re looking for our miracles and blessings everyday particularly during Hanukkah which is a celebration of miracles, but every day that are disguised amidst challenges and obstacles?” said Tunick.