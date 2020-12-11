Hanukkah celebrated differently this year

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hanukkah is now underway and Synagogues are working to keep celebrations safe. At Temple B’nai Israel services have been virtual since the pandemic hit. Temple leaders plan to continue Hanukkah celebrations the same way.
Today is not only the first full day of Hanukkah but also Shabbat. Tonight’s service will be held via Facebook Live with an included Hanukkah celebration.
Rabbi Nancy Tunick said after the service they will reconnect via zoom and play virtual dreidel and light menorahs together.
She also said even though this year looks different, they have still been able to find blessings over digital connections.
“One of the blessings which is strange to say blessings that has been happening since the end of March and what we’re doing this evening is that we’re able to incorporate people who no longer live in the shoals area. Families who have moved away and we’re able to incorporate friends from other cities because we can all gather online. So we’re looking for our miracles and blessings everyday particularly during Hanukkah which is a celebration of miracles, but every day that are disguised amidst challenges and obstacles?” said Tunick.
Rabbi Tunick said even when in-person services resume the Temple plans to continue to stream services online because of the new families they’ve reached.
