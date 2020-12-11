Florence High School head football coach resigns, accepts new coaching position

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Schools Athletic Director Byron Graham accepted the resignation of Florence High School head football coach Will Hester on Friday.
Florence City Schools staff say they are grateful to Coach Hester for his time and dedication to the Florence Athletic Program, FCS, and the entire community.
The search for a new head football coach is currently underway.
Coach Hester’s resignation comes after three seasons with the Falcons. He has a 17-16 overall record, with a 13-8 Region record (Class 7A Region 8).
Hester resigned to take a new Head Coach position at Ravenwood High School, where he won a 2015 Tennessee State Championship.
He won three seasons at Ravenwood, and he’s now returning to that job.
Read the statement released by Florence City Schools below:
“With great hesitation, Florence City Schools (FCS) Athletic Director Byron Graham accepted the resignation of Florence High School Head Football Coach Will Hester on Friday, December 11, 2020. Florence City Schools is grateful to Coach Hester for his time and dedication to the Florence Athletic Program, FCS, and the entire Florence community. We are a family in Florence City Schools, and we support coaches making decisions based on family. Therefore, we wish Coach Hester and his family the best in all their future endeavors. Moving forward, FCS will begin the search process for a new head football coach. Our goal is to remain committed to finding the best fit to join our school system and to lead our young men in the football program.”
