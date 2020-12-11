Florence High School head football coach resigns, accepts new coaching position

“With great hesitation, Florence City Schools (FCS) Athletic Director Byron Graham accepted the resignation of Florence High School Head Football Coach Will Hester on Friday, December 11, 2020. Florence City Schools is grateful to Coach Hester for his time and dedication to the Florence Athletic Program, FCS, and the entire Florence community. We are a family in Florence City Schools, and we support coaches making decisions based on family. Therefore, we wish Coach Hester and his family the best in all their future endeavors. Moving forward, FCS will begin the search process for a new head football coach. Our goal is to remain committed to finding the best fit to join our school system and to lead our young men in the football program.”