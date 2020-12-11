Experts answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Friday, our crews talked to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health about the vaccine process and how it could impact North Alabamians. Dr. Landers said as of now there is a protocol in place to make sure no one has an allergic reaction to the vaccine.
”Out of an abundance of caution, people will need to be observed for 30 minutes after the administration of the vaccine and entities will need to be ready to provide management if someone has an allergic reaction.”
Dr. Landers also addressed how health experts are going to help make sure no one misses their second dose of the vaccine. Something both Pfizer’s vaccine and Moderna’s vaccine require. Dr. Landers said the health department will be working to remind people, whether that’s through text message alerts, a phone call, or another method.
When asked about herd immunity Dr. Landers said there is still research to be done.
“There are discussions of of 60 to 70 percent of people who need to be immune to the virus, however that is still a point for discussion,” Dr. Landers said.
Leaders with the Alabama Pharmacy Association said often times pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers in rural areas, so when it get’s to that point they’re ready.
Chief Executive Officer Louise Jones gave a statement to WAFF about how local pharmacies could be impacted.
”A large number of community pharmacies are registered within the state’s imPRINT vaccine registry and are ready to receive allocated doses through the federal program once they become available,” Jones said.
