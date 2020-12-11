Community members wonder, “What’s going on at the old Three Springs building?”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members in Madison have been expressing concern over the recent activity going on at the old Three Springs building, a place that once housed juvenile delinquents.
WAFF has received quite a few calls from residents asking what was happening after seeing multiple cars at the old Three Springs location in Madison.
Our crews took your questions to the experts.
Samantha Magnuson with the City of Madison said what was once a juvenile delinquent and foster care facility, is now owned by the city.
She said in the past, the facility had several safety issues leading the city to revoke Three Springs’ business license after trying to reconcile the problems multiple times.
Now, city leaders are in the planning stages of turning that building into a community center, but in the meantime, the city will continue to use the building, according to Magnuson.
“City employees and teachers, we are all essential employees,” she said. ‘So we want to keep working, but we want to do it safely. We are using that facility to house some of our fire department staff, and some of our teachers from the school system to help spread us out and keep our work environment safe.”
To transform that facility from what it once was, to a new community center will take some time.
An opening date for the community center has not yet been announced.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.