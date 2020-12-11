Broadband student voucher program nears expiration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In late August, millions of dollars from the CARES ACT was allocated to help low-income children who qualify for the National School Lunch Program gain access to the internet this fall.
“That program was originally allocated $100 million based on estimates that we had at the time of the number of eligible students and the estimated cost of providing the services,” said Kelly Butler, the Alabama Department of Finance Director. “We went to bid with the 30 or so internet providers around the state and we actually received prices that were about half of what we had estimated.”
Of the approximately $50 million total allocated, just a little over $7 million has been spent so far. That leaves about $43 million left over.
The program is set to expire on Dec. 30 and state leaders are still not certain whether it will be extended. Because it is entirely funded by a portion of the CARES ACT dollars made available to Alabama, an extension from Congress on the spending deadline would be needed for the program to be funded into 2021.
However, Butler says the funds will likely be spent by the deadline and if not, the money would be reallocated.
“The providers take those vouchers and they submit them to ADECA who is administering this program for us, they verify them, and then we pay them,” Butler said. “So by the end of this month, we think we’ll spend close to $25 million on that.”
According to ADECA, this is the largest broadband program of its kind in the nation, based on the number of students and providers in the mix.
WAFF will be following the status of the ABC program, and provide updates to this story.
